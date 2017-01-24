Gautier woman jailed in thefts from Gulfport grocery store

A Gautier woman was arrested in the embezzlement of assorted merchandise and more than $2,000 from a grocery store on Courthouse Road, police said.
Jennifer Frances Sigalas, 32, was sought on an arrest warrant obtained by the Gulfport Police Department for crimes police said she committed in August.
Investigators believe Sigalas stole money and merchandise from Eagle Mart, 568 Courthouse Road, while working there.
The money and items went missing between Aug. 5 and Aug. 29, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Sigalas’ name was listed as wanted on the National Crime Information Center database, and Gautier police arrested her and took her to the Jackson County jail.
She was brought to Gulfport on Monday and booked at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set Sigalas’ bond at $5,000.
Sigalas was released on bond Monday night, the jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
