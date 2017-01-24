Mechanic fan of ‘Street Outlaws’ admits selling meth from his shop

A mechanic who linked himself to drug dealers and appeared at illegal street-racing shows has admitted selling crystal meth out of his shop.
Peters, 40, of Kiln DeLisle Road near Pass Christian, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute meth in U.S. District Court, records show.
He faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, three years of probation and a $1 million fine. He is held with no bond pending sentencing on April 18.
Peters has regularly appeared at filmings for the Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws: New Orleans” TV program, according to a Homeland Security Investigations agent’s sworn statement.
During the investigation, he linked himself to two alleged drug dealers, the agent said. Peters said Bay St. Louis homicide victim Norris Mueller was his meth supplier and named Keon Hawkins, recently indicted on drug-trafficking charges, as his former supplier of cocaine.
Mueller was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in a double homicide July 30, 2016, in Bay St. Louis. Mueller’s estranged girlfriend also was shot to death and their baby girl was wounded.
Hawkins was arrested after he allegedly tried to buy 5 kilos of cocaine in exchange for $56,000 and nine pounds of meth.
After Peters’ arrest in a raid in September, he told investigators he had been selling large amounts of ice, meth’s purest form, from his mechanic shop on family property on Kiln-DeLisle Road in DeLisle, the agent said. Peters was living there and worked on race cars there.
He was accused of selling more than four ounces of meth for more than $2,200 in four drug sales between April 21 and Sept. 5, 2016, the HSI agent said. The meth was bought with marked money provided to confidential sources, the agent said.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson first announced the arrest in a news release.
Deputies and federal federal agents went to search Peters’ shop and home on Sept. 21. Peters reportedly threw several grams of meth into woods. Officials said he had meth in his shop, a loaded AK-45 assault rifle in his pickup truck and a .30-30 rifle in a closest in his home.
Peters is a felon with three convictions involving cocaine. One was in 1996 and two were in 2003, a judge wrote in a detention order.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
