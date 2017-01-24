Man climbed in window, robbed man, woman at knifepoint, police said

Police are looking for information on a man they said climbed in the window of a home and used a knife to steal a woman’s purse.
Police responded about 10:25 p.m. to the 1200 block of 2nd Street on a complaint of burglary and armed robbery, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The suspect had fled but video surveillance showed him and a second person leaving the home on foot, Bromen said.
Several people were in the home at the time, including a man and woman who were in a bedroom when the suspect took the purse at knifepoint, Bromen said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or go to the police department website’s “Do You Know Me?” section and leave a tip.
Tipsters also can also provide information to Crime Stoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
