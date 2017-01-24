South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Brandon Ghiloni, 30, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth, and uttering a forgery. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule III, IV, V substance, shoplifting and contempt of court.
Christopher Turner, 40, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for DUI third offense. He also is on a hold for Lamar County for DUI third offense.
Demirrio Cunningham, 29, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of sale of cocaine or heroin.
Douglas Bourgeois, 45, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Dustin Bridgers, 31, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of taking away of a motor vehicle.
Frank Taylor, 43, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Waveland Police on a charge of burglary of a commercial building or cars.
Holly Phelps, 29, was surrendered by her bonding agency on Jan. 23, 2017, on felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxymorphine.
James Johnson, 55, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Jennifer Guttierrez, 39, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Sigalas, 32, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement.
Johnny Crews, 43, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Kimberly Gautrau, 27, was surrendered by her bonding company on Jan. 23, 2017, to Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of accessory after the fact to theft.
Madeline Nicklas, 28, was surrendered by her bonding agency on Jan. 23, 2017, on felony charges of use of credit or debit card with intent to defraud and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Marcus Day, 29, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of strong arm robbery. He also faces two probation warrants for burglary of all but a dwelling.
Sheila Mendez, 50, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, methadone
Shonda Cormier, 44, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a Schedule II, IV and V substance.
Steven Weathersby, 33, was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by Gautier Police on probation violation. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property.
Comments