January 23, 2017 12:57 PM

Testimony: Alberto Garcia had binoculars in room overlooking playground

By Robin Fitzgerald

Gulfport

Alberto Garcia had binoculars in his bedroom, overlooking the playground where Ja'Naya Thompson played, according to testimony in his capital murder case.

The binoculars were hidden near the Xbox used to download information on child sex and child bindings, Judge Lisa Dobson heard in the Garcia's sentencing trial on Monday.

Garcia faces death or life without parole in the sexual assault and hanging death of 5-year-old Ja'Naya, killed July 16, 2014, after her disappearance from the Palms apartments.

The sentencing phase is expected to end late Wednesday or Thursday in Harrison County Circuit Court.

SunHerald.com is working on an update from courtroom coverage.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

