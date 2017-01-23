Harrison County, Wiggins seek armed robberies suspect

A man wearing a face mask and navy blue Nautica hoodie robbed the Magnolia Bay Hotel on Canal Road at gunpoint early Sunday, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Peterson said in a news release that the man walked into the hotel lobby at 2 a.m., jumped over the counter and took cash from the register. Peterson said the amount of money taken has not been determined.
The same man is believed to have committed an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Saturday in Wiggins. The Wiggins Police Department reports a man in a Nautica hoodie, with his face camouflaged, used a gun to rob the Cabin Store on Parkway Drive, demanding the clerk give him cash from the register. The man left in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a newer model Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information can call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-896-0678, the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments