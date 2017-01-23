South Mississippi felony mugshots for Jan. 21- 22, 2017

Charles Christopher Dees, 36, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, on charges of possession of meth and possession of a counterfeit instrument, and a hold from MDOC on a cocaine conviction.
Antjuan Marcel Ezell, 30, was arrested Jan. 21, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids/Spice.
Bradford George McDonald, 65, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor drug charges.
Brandon Lee Johnson, 31, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Lee Seymour, 34, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a probation warrant from a controlled substance conviction.
Dvon Javar Cogburn, 24, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a probation warrant from an attempted burglary conviction, on a hold on a strangulation/suffocation charge from the Etowah County (Alabama) Sheriff's Department, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing/resisting/obstruction, and possession of paraphernalia.
Herman Rivera, 28, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and misdemeanor charges of identity theft, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving with no license.
Jacob Cornell Harris, 18, was arrested Saturday, Jan., 21, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a grand larceny charge and misdemeanor charges of possession of an alcoholic beverage under age 21, possession of beer/wine under age 21, and possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Francis Sigalas, 32, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Gautier Police Department on an NCIC hit.
Jeremy Alan Chauvin, 36, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, by the Long Beach Police Department on a charge of possession of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly).
Julian Wayne Grant, 27, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a probation warrant on a possession with intent to distribute conviction, and two misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Kelvin Maron Lewis, 23, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon.
Kenneth Darrell Smith, 51, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a hold from an out-of-state agency.
Kenyatta Lele Joseph, 25, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department after indictment on an embezzlement charge.
Michael Robert Dunn, 45, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a probation warrant.
Savannah Shea Smith, 27, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of meth.
Shamikia Shanta Thomas, 30, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Derek Bass, 33, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of marijuana.
