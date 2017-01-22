Officers believe Dollar General armed robber has done it before

An gunman on Saturday night fired shots during an armed robbery at the Dollar General at Washington Avenue and Old Fort Bayou Road, a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
The suspect injured one unnamed employee, who was treated and released from the hospital.
Investigators with the sheriff’s department and D’Iberville Police Department believe the same suspect could be responsible for a December holdup at a Dollar General in D’Iberville.
The suspect is described as a male, 20 to 23 years old, who is tall and slender and was dressed in black.
Saturday night, the suspect ran out of the Dollar General on Washington to the north parking lot of the business, where he was believed to have left in a car.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3065 or 3063, the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers.
