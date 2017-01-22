Police say Biloxi man shot someone at Winn Dixie

Biloxi police arrested Kelvin Maron Lewis Jr., 23, of Biloxi, on an aggravated assault charge Saturday night after a shooting at Winn Dixie on Pass Road near Popp’s Ferry Road.
Police said in a news release that they found Lewis shortly after the shooting and arrested him without incident. The victim, who was not identified, was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.
Lewis was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
