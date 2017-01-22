Crime

January 22, 2017 10:25 AM

Police say Biloxi man shot someone at Winn Dixie

By Anita Lee

Biloxi

Biloxi police arrested Kelvin Maron Lewis Jr., 23, of Biloxi, on an aggravated assault charge Saturday night after a shooting at Winn Dixie on Pass Road near Popp’s Ferry Road.

Police said in a news release that they found Lewis shortly after the shooting and arrested him without incident. The victim, who was not identified, was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Lewis was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

