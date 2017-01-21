South Mississippi felony mugshots for Jan. 20, 2017

Albert Spadoni, 54, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Allen Chatman, 31, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for controlled substance violations.
Alvin Ceasar, 30, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear in court on an armed robbery charge.
Candace Clatterbuck, 30, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of all but a dwelling.
Cristy Gustin, 37, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone.
Jonathan Kingston, 43, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation and for burglary.
Kathleen Holzhauser
LaWelch Fletcher, 45, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for controlled substance violations.
Lamaris Sims, 33, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery.
Kathleen Holzhauser
MaLaurie Graham, 32, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of controlled substance violations. An alias capias warrant also was served for controlled substance violations. She also faces misdemeanor charges of controlled substance violations.
Megan Graham, 24 was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of domestic violence third offense.
Kathleen Holzhauser
Melvin Grayer, 60, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on three charges of burglary of all but a dwelling and three charges of taking away of a motor vehicle.
Nikolas Boureois, 22, was arrested Jan. 2, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, second or subsequent offense.
Oscar Harper, 38, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent and a controlled substance violation.
Robert Baker, 27, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office. He has been bound over to the grand jury on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and is serving a sentence on charges of controlled substance violations, receiving stolen property and uttering a forgery.
Terrance Benjamin, 39 was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for felony DUI.
Trinity Copp, 19, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Gulfport Police on an indictment of burglary of a dwelling.
William Wayne Magnusen, 48, was arrested Jan. 20, 2017, by Gautier Police on a charge of uttering a forgery.
Kathleen Holzhauser
