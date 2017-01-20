Sheriff: Suspect stole, then crashed vehicle

Authorities on Friday arrested a Bay St. Louis man accused of stealing a vehicle in Harrison County and crashing it in Hancock County.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies arrested Nikolas Scott Boureois, 22, of Bay St. Louis, on a felony charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Peterson said deputies responded to a stolen motor vehicle complaint in the 6400 block of Vidalia Road in Pass Christian.
While at the scene of the theft, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputies notified Harrison County that the stolen vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Kiln-Delisle Road in Hancock County. Deputies took Boureois into custody after being treated at Garden Park Hospital for minor injuries.
Boureois is being held in Harrison County jail on a $45,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
