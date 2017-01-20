Credit card skimming suspects caught on surveillance video

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance with the capture of four people who allegedly used credit card skimmers at an area gas station and used the stolen information to purchase merchandise.
Wednesday, the department recovered four credit card skimmers from the gas pumps at Robinwood One Stop on U.S. 49 at West Wortham Road in Saucier. The skimmers have been siphoning motorists’ personal identifying information while they pumped their gas.
Video surveillance shows the same two men and two women at the gas station on three consecutive days before the skimmers were found, the department said.
On Thursday, a Wal-Mart surveillance video also captured the same four suspects at the Wal-Mart on U.S. 49 in Gulfport. The department said the suspects used multiple, fabricated cards with stolen numbers to purchase merchandise. They also used a stolen card number on the same day at the Walgreens on U.S. 49 in Gulfport.
The suspects were traveling in a 2017 silver Ford Expedition. One of the male suspects has a large tattoo on his upper left arm and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The other male is bald, with a slim build. Both female suspects have long brown hair. One is pregnant and the other has a slim build.
Sheriff Troy Peterson has warned customers who bought gas at the One Stop to check their credit card statements.
The department is asking anyone with information to call 228-896-3000.
