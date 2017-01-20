He used the internet to lure a boy for sex; now he’s in trouble again

A sex offender who used the internet to try to lure a child for sexual activity in Louisiana is now behind bars in Harrison County.
A federal judge on Thursday ordered John Pedelahore, 48, held without bond pending a hearing on charges accusing him of violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision. The hearing is Feb. 2 in federal court in Gulfport.
The former Slidell resident now lives in Gulfport.
In August 2005, a federal judge in Louisiana sentenced Pedelahore to five years in prison for using an internet chat room earlier that year to talk with what turned out to be an FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old boy. He had arranged a meeting with the boy at an arcade in Metairie but federal agents met him instead.
As part of that sentence, the judge ordered him to serve an additional five years under post-release supervision with special conditions prohibiting him from accessing the internet through any device. In addition, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.
In March 2015, he was first cited for violating his supervised release, or probation. A judge later ruled he violated the terms of his probation when he used a tablet, cellphone and television to access the internet. In addition, the judge said he violated the terms of his release when he associated with another convicted sex offender.
The judge sentenced him then to serve three more months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.
In his latest run-in with law enforcement, he is accused of repeatedly violating the terms of his supervised release by using a cellphone or other electronic device to access the internet on various occasions over a six-month period ending in November.
Chief Judge Louis Guirola Jr. will preside over the February hearing.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
