A fight between two Jackson County men escalated until one was stabbed

A Jackson County man has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 14 stabbing, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
James Myers Jr., 37, of Riverlodge Drive, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for aggravated assault. He is being held in the Jackson County jail pending a bond hearing.
Myers is accused of stabbing a man in the back during a fight, authorities said. They could not say what the two men were fighting about..
The Jan. 14 incident occurred at a home on Bayou Cumbest Road.
The victim was taken to Singing River Hospital, where he was treated and released.
