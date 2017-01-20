Police presence near CCC bridge related to officer shooting manhunt

Update, 11:26 a.m.
Several Gretna Police Department squad cars were on the West Bank levee of the Mississippi River late Friday morning, responding to reports that someone was threatening to jump off the Crescent City Connection. Two Sheriff's Office helicopters flew overhead.
Asked if the activity was related to the search for Sylvester Holt, who has been named as a person of interest in the fatal shooting Friday of a Westwego police officer and a female victim, Assistant Gretna Police Chief Anthony Christiana said, "Apparently, that's the information we are obtaining."
A man in a blue shirt and shorts was standing on the support beams under the bridge, with police officers looking down on him. It appeared the man was talking.
Meanwhile, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand released more details about the double slaying. He said the woman killed called 911 to say that she had been shot in the 3000 block of Lillie Street in the Hillcrest subdivision shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Minutes later the Sheriff’s Office received another call about a domestic dispute at Ames and Barataria boulevards, near a Budget Saver discount store.
Officer Michael Louvier spotted what looked like a traffic accident and pulled over his vehicle on the southbound side of Barataria Boulevard, then walked over to the other side of the street, Normand said.
That was when shots rang out at the intersection, according to the sheriff. The woman was shot and killed at the scene. Louvier was shot in the head.
"The Westwego Police Department is devastated," Normand said.
Normand said that deputies located a vehicle belonging to Holt about a half mile from the shooting, in the 5000 block of Reed Street, also in the Hillcrest subdivision.
The entire subdivision had been cordoned off and several agencies were taking part in an intensive, door-to-door search, Normand said. Cars leaving the area were being searched on Friday morning.
“He’s killed someone that he had a relationship with and an innocent officer just walking up to try and render aid. It’s a cowardly act, it’s a terrible act. We need to find this guy and we need to deal with him,” Normand said.
Read more about this story at TheAdvocate.com.
Comments