South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 19, 2017

Jessie Reyer, 28, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny. He already is serving a sentence for transfer of a controlled substance.
Albert Everett Jr., 30, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Alfred Williams Jr., 24, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, contempt of court, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Angie Hake, 41, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of arson of a dwelling.
Austin Killingsworth, 28, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Benjamin Tran, 36, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine.
Carrie Pemberton, 32, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Damian Ducksworth, 22, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
David Powell, 31, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
Edgar Castrejon, 30, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit.
Hai Nguyen, 38, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession with intent to sell marijuana.
Hanh Huynh, 24, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a probation violation.
James McCall, 39, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.
James Myers Jr. 37, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Jamie Dennis, 25, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Waveland Police on a charge of shoplifting. He also has a hold placed on him by another agency.
Joe Billy Finch, 38, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Joe Piercefield, 42, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and contempt of court.
John Pedelahore, 48, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a transfer of jurisdiction from Louisiana. He is on hold for US Marshals on a charge of computer luring of a person under 18.
Joshua Gentry, 29, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a parole warrant for generation of waste. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, simple assault.
Katherine Plescia, 32, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, after she was surrendered by a bonding company on charges of posession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance/conspiracy to introduce contraband. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of credit card fraud.
Kayley Loewer, 30, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of malicious mischief.
Keith Averhart, 40, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, synthetic cannabinoids.
Phi Tri Vo, 47, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by the Narcotics Task Force on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Raymond Claudio, 57, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for false representation of drugs.
Ryan Moffatt, 28, was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Steven Nichols, 38, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Tajuana Cox, 41, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession with intent to sell cocaine and marijuana.
Thomas Butts, 25, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by MDOC on a drug court violation.
Wayne Hallis Jr., 28, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and malicious mischief. He also had his bond revoked.
William Chandler, 35, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Gautier Police on a charge of receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and domestic violence simple assault.
Woodrow Clark, 51, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.
