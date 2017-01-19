Crime

January 19, 2017 8:00 PM

Felon sought in strong-arm robbery at store

By Robin Fitzgerald

Long Beach

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus Dandrell Day, sought in a strong-arm robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery was reported Tuesday.

Police Chief Wayne McDowell said anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

McDowell said he will release details of where and how the crime occurred after Day is arrested.

Strong-arm robbery is a robbery by force without a weapon.

Day has served time in prison for two auto-burglaries. He was last arrested in 2015 on two felony probation warrants, the Harrison County jail docket shows.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

