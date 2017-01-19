Man sentenced for sexual battery of 14-year-old girl

A Gulfport man has been ordered to serve 15 full years in prison for the sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl.
Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Antonio Rodriquez-Rodgers Ainsworth, 36, this week, after he pleaded guilty to the October 2015 sexual assault, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Dodson sentenced him to the maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and suspended 15 years, leaving 15 to serve. He will not be eligible for early release. Dodson also ordered five years of post-release supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender.
The girl told her family and Gulfport police about the sexual assault and Ainsworth confessed after his arrest, ADA Alison Baker said.
The girl addressed the court at Ainsworth’s sentencing and told the judge how the crime had affected her life.
The girl also addressed Ainsworth, saying she did not hate him because she does not want him to have power over her, Baker said.
“The victim showed tremendous courage throughout the process and thanks to today’s guilty plea, she will be spared having to endure the additional trauma of having to testify at trial,” Baker said.
Ainsworth apologized in court and said he couldn’t take away the pain he has caused the girl, she said.
Dodson, Baker said, had this to say to Ainsworth: “You have destroyed your life and almost destroyed hers, but she appears to be strong and she may overcome this.
“This child has to live with this forever. No sentence can undo that.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments