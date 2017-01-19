He went to the gym for a workout. His vehicle got one instead.

Police have made an arrest in the theft of a Planet Fitness patron’s car keys and burglarized car.
Patrick Harbon Blades, 24, of Ocean Springs, was arrested after the patron reported the crime, Police Capt. William Jackson said Thursday.
The man reported the crime at 8:44 p.m. at the business on U.S. 90.
The man’s keys had been placed on a rack provided by the business and he was exercising when the keys were taken, Jackson said.
Police later identified Blades, of Mulberry Place, as the suspect.
Blades used a key to unlock the car and took an undisclosed of cash from a wallet, Jackson said. The man’s keys were found in the parking lot, Jackson said.
Police arrested Blades on Wednesday on Lover’s Lane. He was being held at the Ocean Springs jail.
He also has pending charges from Lee County, Jackson said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
