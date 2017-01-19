Biloxi police asking for tips to identify suspect in theft

Biloxi police are asking for help to identify a man caught on surveillance footage allegedly using a person’s stolen credit card.
The victim said reported card stolen on Dec. 21 and later learned someone had used her account to make purchases at a casino and a store at Edgewater Mall.
In addition, police said, video footage caught images of the suspect’s vehicle, identified as a red Chevrolet Camaro.
To report information, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or 228-435-6112 or email ciu@biloxi.ms.us with tips. Tips can also be called in to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or email mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Biloxi Investigator Justin Branning is headed up the investigation.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments