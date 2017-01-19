Biloxi store burglarized, with cash stolen from busted ATM

Biloxi police are at the scene Thursday morning of a break-in at Majik Mart in the 2100 block of Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said.
“It looks like they knocked the glass out and they broke into the ATM machine,” he said. “We are just really working the scene in the investigation now.”
The convenience store across from Summer Chase Apartments was closed when the burglary occurred, he said. No injuries were reported.
Police investigators have surrounded the building in yellow crime scene tape and are actively looking into whether anything else was taken from the store.
Miller said it does appear that whoever is responsible managed to get money out of the ATM.
Biloxi Police released photos of from surveillance videos that show a black male forcing entry into the store before fleeing on foot.
To report information, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information leading to an arrest. All calls are confidential.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
