Five-time felon stole a boat and got prison

A felon with five convictions has been sentenced to serve 10 full years in prison for stealing a boat in Gulfport.
Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Anthony Louis Moore as a habitual offender as he pleaded guilty this week to grand larceny.
Moore stole a Gulfport man’s boat in January 2014, Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker said.
Gulfport police tracked the boat to a boat shop in Jackson County, whose owner said Moore had brought it in saying he wanted to sell the engines, Baker said.
Police returned to the shop a few days later and Moore showed up with a second stolen boat, Baker said. Police arrested him.
“Moore cut his hand stealing the second boat and left his blood on the trailer,” Baker said.
Had the case gone to trial, a forensic scientist was prepared to testify DNA tests indicate the blood was Moore’s, she said.
Moore was to go on trial this week but decided to change his plea. He was jailed before the trial because he’d failed to make a previous court appearance, Baker said.
He had been convicted of burglary, grand larceny, robbery, drug possession and transfer of a drug between 1989 and 2002.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
