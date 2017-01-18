Deputies find parts of stolen air compressor in truck bed

Three Coast residents were arrested Monday after an air compressor was stolen from a Pass Christian convenience store.
Harrison County Investigator Anthony Piazza said deputies responded to what they had been told was a burglary in progress in the 11000 block of Allen Road in Biloxi on Monday. Witnesses said a red Ford F-150 pickup truck was seen leaving the property and heading south on Mississippi 605.
Deputies searching the property found two self-serve commercial air compressors, and Piazza said they determined one of the air compressors had been stolen earlier in the day from Kin Mart Quick Stop in Pass Christian.
Deputies stopped the truck and found parts of the stolen air compressor in its bed, Piazza said.
Anthony Dewayne Rowell, 35, of Perkinston; Gary Steven Mucha, 36, of Gulfport; and Meagan Jolene Schonewitz, 35, of Perkinston, were each arrested on a felony grand larceny carge.
They were taken to the Harrison County jail. They are each held on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
