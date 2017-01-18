Man sought in theft of gin from D’Iberville package store

A man with a penchant for gin is sought in two different shoplifting incidents at OD’s Package Store, police said.
Police don’t know who the man is, but surveillance cameras captured images of him during thefts at the store on Sunday and Tuesday, police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
In the latest incident, police went to the store on Boney Avenue on Tuesday and were told the man had stolen three one-liter bottles of New Amsterdam gin.
Surveillance systems took pictures from both incidents and the man shown in each one is believed to be the same man, Griffin said.
The man is sought on shoplifting charges.
He may be known by the nickname “Green Eyes,” Griffin said.
Police stopped a suspicious vehicle after Tuesday’s incident. The driver told police the suspect possibly has a nickname of “Green Eyes” and had asked for a ride on Bohn Steet in Biloxi.
Anyone who can identify the man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252. Or tipsters can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestopper.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
