Lumberton man had ‘sickening’ images, video of child pornography

A Lumberton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing hundreds of images of children engaged in sex acts along with more than hours and hours of video footage of similar child pornography.
Circuit Judge Claiborne McDonald sentenced Ronald Donovan, 55, to 40 years in prison, with 30 years suspended and 10 years to serve behind bars. He will be placed on 30 years of post-release supervision after his release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
The judge ordered him to pay court costs and $1,000 each to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and the Mississippi Crime Victims Compensation Fund.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested Donovan at his home in March with assistance from the Picayune Police Department and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.
“This defendant was in possession of a sickening amount of child pornography, which included hundreds of images and more than 70 hours of video,” Attorney General Jim Hood said. “It is our responsibility to secure justice for Mississippi’s children, our most vulnerable citizens, by prosecuting predators who exploit them.
“Children who are exploited in this manner are victimized again and again, every time these images are shared,” he said. “We will continue to pursue offenders who commit these horrific crimes against our kids.”
