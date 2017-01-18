George County deputies seek leads in theft of camping trailer

George County deputies are searching for a camping trailer stolen from a couple’s home in the Bexley community, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The couple who owned the 42-foot trailer had been trying to sell it from their home on Ernest Pickens Road in recent days and had shown it to a couple of people, sheriff’s spokeswoman Shonna Pierce said.
On Friday morning, the couple woke up, went outside and the trailer was gone.
Anyone with information is asked to call call the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information leading to an arrest. All calls are confidential.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
