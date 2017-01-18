Skimmers siphoned motorists’ card info at store gas pumps, sheriff says

Gasoline customers of a Saucier convenience store are being warned to check and monitor their bank accounts. Credit-card skimming devices have been found on its gas pumps.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson issued the warning Wednesday for customers of Robinwood One Stop on U.S. 49 at West Wortham Road. He said deputies were called to look at something suspicious.
Investigators found the skimming devices at four different fuel pumps and took them into evidence, he said.
The skimmers have been siphoning motorists’ personal identifying information while they pump their gas.
Skimming devices can be placed on top of the area where you insert your debit or credit card to pay for a gas purchase or to withdraw cash from an ATM. Or they can be attached inside a gas pump.
The device has a small hidden camera that records data from a card’s magnetic stripe reader. It also steals your PIN number.
The devices are sophisticated and aren’t easily detected by customers, Peterson said in a news release.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the devices had been installed.
The investigation continues and all leads are being followed, Peterson said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
