Crime

January 18, 2017 2:08 PM

Maintenance worker at police station accused of selling meth on duty

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Pascagoula

A part-time maintenance worker at the Pascagoula Police Department was caught selling meth while on duty and in a city truck, police said.

Police recorded Wesley Hall’s sale of meth on video after receiving a tip of his alleged drug activity, Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said.

A tipster had told police Hall approached him or her about buying narcotics, he said.

Officers arrested him Tuesday on two counts of sale of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Hall was a part-time city worker assigned to the police department.

He was being held at the Jackson County jail with no bond pending a court hearing.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team assisted police with the investigation.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

DA Joel Smith speaks to media

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos