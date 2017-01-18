Maintenance worker at police station accused of selling meth on duty

A part-time maintenance worker at the Pascagoula Police Department was caught selling meth while on duty and in a city truck, police said.
Police recorded Wesley Hall’s sale of meth on video after receiving a tip of his alleged drug activity, Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said.
A tipster had told police Hall approached him or her about buying narcotics, he said.
Officers arrested him Tuesday on two counts of sale of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Hall was a part-time city worker assigned to the police department.
He was being held at the Jackson County jail with no bond pending a court hearing.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team assisted police with the investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
