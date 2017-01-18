South Mississippi felon mugshot arrests for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Amie Harried, 36, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a parole warrant for uttering a forgery.
Adena Marshall, 19, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a revocation of probation on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine hydrochloride. She also faces three misdemeanor charges for failure to appear in court.
Bobby Blackmon, 42, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a probation warrant for felony DUI. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI test refusal, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Bryan Hilliard, 26, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole warrant for burglary of a dwelling. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Giroud Parker, 25, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary all but a dwelling. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, simple assault.
Joseph Smith, 35, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
Melton Lowe, 22, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for burglary of all but a dwelling.
Shavon Fallo, 37, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by MDOC on a controlled substance violation. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of shoplifiting second offense after her bond was surrendered.
Thuy Tran, 36, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a drug court violation of possession of a controlled substance.
Tony Crawford, 23, was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Shull, 31, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
Chadwick Rodgers, 39, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
Daniel Nicholson, 21, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
Glynna Brown, 45, was arrested Jan. 17 on the charges of possession of meth and shoplifting.
Kelton Cockrell, 26, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
Robert Walker, 36, was arrested Jan. 17 on two counts of auto burglary.
Wesley Hall, 30, was arrested Jan. 17 on three counts sale of a controlled substance and possession of a scheduled substance.
William Mangrum, 29, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
Lance Williams, 23, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
Wade Sistrunk, 42, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Wanya Jones, 20, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
