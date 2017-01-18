Death of Ja'Naya Thompson in 2014 affected the entire Coast community

Gulfport police announced Wednesday July 23, 2014, that Alberto J. Garcia has been charged with capital murder in the death of Ja’Naya Thompson, 5, whose body was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Undated photo of Ja’Naya Thompson, 5, who was found dead in a trailer in Gulfport on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Patricia Brown of Gulfport, right, comforts Theresa Boykin as they wait for news about Boykin's granddaughter, Ja’Naya Thompson, at The Palms apartments on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Patricia Brown of Gulfport, right, and Theresa Boykin wait for news about Boykin's granddaughter, Ja’Naya Thompson, at The Palms apartments on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Mementos left outside Ja’Naya Thompson's apartment at The Palms in Gulfport on Friday July 18, 2014 after a candlelight vigil the night before after her body was found in a nearby trailer.
A small playground at The Palms apartments in Gulfport was empty on Friday July 18, 2014 where 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson lived before her body was found in a nearby trailer on Thursday.
A bicycle sits in the breezeway of a building at The Palms apartments in Gulfport on Friday July 18, 2014 where 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson lived before her body was found in a nearby trailer on Thursday.
The community has expressed its sympathy through mementos that have been placed at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday.
Regius Nelson prays at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport on Friday July 18, 2014 where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday.
Regius Nelson looks at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport on Friday July 18, 2014 where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday.
Jamar Thompson, right, talks about the search for his daughter, 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson, who was found dead in a trailer on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Friends and family gather across from the trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja,Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, right, and a Gulfport police crime scene technician investigate at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Stacey Ratcliff of Gulfport comforts Jantail Thomas near a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove investigates at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Neighbors look on as police investigate the scene at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Stacey Ratcliff of Gulfport hugs her grandson, Jermaine Ratcliff, 10, near a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
A neighbor looks out of her trailer as police investigate the scene on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Nacole James of Gulfport, center, leads a prayer near a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Cedrick Boykin, right, of Moss Point reacts to news at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014. Boykin was Thompson's uncle.
Ja’Naya Thompson of Gulfport reacts to news that police may have found her missing 5-year-old daughter on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Gulfport police officers search for five-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson at The Palms apartments on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Gulfport police investigate the scene at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Friends and family console each other near a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Violet Willis of Gulfport reacts to news at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Latisha Boykin hugs her mother, Theresa, outside Latisha's apartment at The Palms in Gulfport on Thursday July 17, 2014. The two had just learned that police may have found Latisha's daughter, 5-year-old Janaya Thompson, who had been missing since the previous night.
Gulfport Police chief Leonard Papania talks to searchers at Bel-Aire Elementary School as they look for 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson on Thursday July 17, 2014.
A searcher holds a photograph of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson at Bel-Aire Elementary School in Gulfport on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Nicole James of Gulfport calls people together to pray near a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Jarmal Thompson, center is held by his cousin, Jacque Chambers after they talked to police at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of Thompson's daughter, 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson, was found on Thursday July 17, 2014.
Cedrick Boykin of Moss Point yells at police at a trailer on Whitney Drive in Gulfport where the body of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson was found on Thursday July 17, 2014. Boykin is Thompson's uncle.
