Crime

January 18, 2017 9:20 AM

Man charged in capital murder of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson pleads guilty

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

Parents of Ja'Naya Thompson get news about daughter

The parents of Ja'Naya Thompson get news about their 5-year-old daughter. Video taken July 17, 2014.

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
 

Alberto Garcia, charged with capital murder in the sexual assault and hanging death of 5-year-old Ja’Naya Thompson on July 14, 2014, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Circuit Court.

An investigator at Garcia's preliminary hearing in March said Ja’Naya had been sexually assaulted and was hanging from two socks tied to a bathroom window's metal bar. The investigator also said Garcia gave details that only the killer would know.

Garcia had implicated Julian Gray, a neighbor whom police named as a person of interest. Police arrested Gray on unrelated sexual assault and child porn charges. A grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict Gray in the capital murder case. he faces an unrelated charge in a sex case.

Garcia also faces a burglary charge involving the mobile home where Ja’Naya was found dead. Police say Garcia broke into the trailer four days before Ja’Naya disappeared.

Garcia had been held with no bond at the Harrison County jail since his arrest.

Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

The Gulfport police have charged Alberto Julio Garcia, 29, with capital murder in the death of 5-year-old Ja-Naya Thompson. Video from July 23, 2014.

Patrick Ochs pochs@sunherald.com
 

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos