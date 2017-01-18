Parents of Ja'Naya Thompson get news about daughter

A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.
Murder victim's sister, Sherry Wright, speaks out about the resentencing of Stephen McGilberry on four counts of capital murder. McGilberry was 16 when he beat four people to death with a baseball bat. Now 37, he is eligible for resentencing after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Ryan Hyer is distributing "Justice for Cheyenne" stickers in South Mississippi to help keep the memory of his daughter, Cheyenne Hyer, alive. Cheyenne died in September after her mother, Cassie Barker, allegedly left her in a police car unattended for five hours.
Former Hancock High Coach Leslie Dewitt is led from court in Bay St. Louis on Oct. 17, 2016 after she was found guilty of two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes. Dewitt was also found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery. Video by Tim Isbell/Sun Herald