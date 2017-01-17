Official says he bit a deputy, then sped off in his car

A D’Iberville man jailed Sunday allegedly bit a Jackson County deputy on the forearm before fleeing from officers in a vehicle pursuit, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Frederick Pratt Bowman, 27, of Lamey Street, surrendered to Harrison County deputies later Sunday after losing Jackson County deputies in the car chase, an official said.
He has since been transferred to the Jackson County jail, where he was being held Monday on charges of felonious simple assault on a police officer and fleeing arrest.
A deputy was patrolling around the Citgo station on Lemoyne Boulevard about noon Sunday, an official said, when he noticed what turned out to be Bowman get out of his car and into another man’s car. The deputy became suspicious when he pulled into the station and saw Bowman get right back out of the other man’s car and jump into his, an official said.
Bowman and the other driver immediately left.
The deputy followed Bowman until he reached Ocean Air Apartments on Lemoyne Boulevard and saw him trying unsuccessfully to punch in the code to open a security gate at the complex, officials said. When Bowman started to back out and leave, the deputy stopped him.
After the stop, problems started when Bowman refused to get out his car.
When deputies tried to pull him out of the car, an official said, Bowman bit a deputy on his forearm. The bite did not break the deputy’s skin.
After the alleged assault, Bowman threw his car into drive and took off.
The car chase ended after deputies lost sight of Bowman’s car at Lemoyne Boulevard and Lamey Bridge Road in D’Iberville.
The investigation is ongoing. No serious injuries were reported.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments