Puppies only four weeks old taken from mom at Hancock Animal Shelter

Someone stole a litter of puppies — but left their mother roaming free — and the Hancock County Animal Shelter wants to find out who took them.
The puppies, about four weeks old, and their mother were in an outdoor kennel. They apparently disappeared early Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Central Dispatch at 255-9191. Callers can remain anonymous.
A shelter official notified the Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
🚨🚨EMERGENCY🚨🚨 We had a litter of pit bull puppies around 4 weeks of age stolen out of one of our kennels sometime...Posted by Hancock County Animal Shelter, MS on Monday, January 16, 2017
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
