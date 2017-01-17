South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, 2017

Gary Mucha, 36, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny. His bond was surrendered on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and three contempt of court charges.
Edwin Grissom, 21, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Eric Payton, 20, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Frederick Bowman, 27, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, simple assault on a police officer and fleeing arrest.
Gerald Lewis, 34, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.
James Crowe, 51, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Beard, 32, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of uttering forgery. She also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and disorderly conduct for failure to comply.
Jeremy Fountain, 32, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Widel, 34, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Gautier Police on an NCIC hit. He also faces misdemeanor charges of improper equipment, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Nicholas Floyd, 32, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and credit card fraud. He also faces misdemeanor charges of false information, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
Gary Reneman, 49, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone. He also faces misdemeanor charges of improper equipment, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance, Schedule III or IV.
Petrina Kelly, 35, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on alias capias warrants charging her with burglary and credit card fraud.
Silas Hall, 36, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Waveland Police on an NCIC hit for probation violation.
Stephen McGill, 23, was arrested Jan. 15, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession with intent to sell, synthetic cannabinoids and possession with intent to sell, cocaine HCL.
Steven Holloway, 54, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on four counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Tara Harmon, 29, was arrested Jan. 16, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on four charges of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Comments