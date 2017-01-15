South Mississippi mugshots from felony arrests Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Brandy Renee Franco, 39, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a charge of sale of diazepam and misdemeanor charges of speeding and possession of paraphernalia.
Clinton Stephen Larson, 54, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a hold for the Mobile County, Alabama, Sheriff's Department on charges of theft by deception first degree and domestic violence third degree.
Daeshawn Aaron Walker, 21, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession and a probation warrant on a misdemeanor conviction.
Damian Miquel Ducksworth, 23, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and two probation warrants on robbery and burglary convictions.
Dustin Elliot Broussard, 34, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a burglary charge and a misdemeanor probation warrant.
John Wayne Littlejohn II, 28, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Jan.14, 2017, on a charge of motor vehicle theft and a misdemeanor charge of old fines.
Juan Medina Francisco, 27, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle in possession of marijuana, careless driving, and no driver's license.
Natarus Jamal Wilson, 30, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of child neglect, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and a court order to appear on a drug possession charge.
Regina Lynn Moore, 42, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a felony shoplifting charge.
Richard James Young, 35, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a warrant involving a pending drug possession charge.
Trent Michael Billiot, 28, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, 2017, on a cocaine charge and a misdemeanor charge of suspended/revoked driver's license.
Quentavion Shamal Johnson, 23, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Jan. 14, 2017, on a parole warrant while on supervision for a drug conviction.
