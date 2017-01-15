Man pulled woman into dark area and sexually assaulted her, police say

A woman has told police a man she had recently met pulled her into a dark area on Bayview Avenue and sexually assaulted her.
She reported the crime about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Detective Grandver Everett said in a news release.
The woman told officers she and the man were walking in the 800 block of Bayview when he forced her to perform a sex act, Everett said. The woman told police she escaped as several vehicles drove past the area.
Police found the 55-year-old man, who’s from Arkansas, and arrested him on a charge of sexual battery, Everett said. The man also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set bond on the felony at $25,000. The man was released on bond shortly afterward.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 228-435-6112 or police dispatchers at 228-392-0641. Or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crimes unless they face more than one felony charge, have been indicted or are in a position of trust, such as a coach or teacher.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
