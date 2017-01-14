He used meth, pot before plea hearing but told the prosecutor he wasn’t high

Stephen Heath Gressett showed up for court Friday morning to enter a plea in a Pascagoula burglary case, but everything fell through when a prosecutor told the judge she suspected he was high.
Gressett, 27, admitted having used methamphetamine and marijuana but said he wasn’t loaded anymore. He was out of jail on bond when he showed up for his plea hearing Friday.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs ordered deputies to take Gressett into custody for a drug test pending a new court appearance Tuesday.
The judge told Gressett he had until then to decide whether he wanted to enter a plea in his case or go to trial. The judge said he will also have the results of his drug test by then.
A Jackson County grand jury had indicted Gressett on charges of burglary and malicious mischief.
He is accused in a Jan. 7, 2016, burglary of a shed at Monaco Lake Apartments on Monaco Drive in Pascagoula. He’s also accused of tearing up the place when he broke in.
Gressett is being held at the Jackson County jail without bond.
Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers is prosecuting the case.
