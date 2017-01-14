South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, Jan. 13

Elizabeth Castille, 30, was arrested Jan.13 on the charges of possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
Casey Ganschow, 34, was arrested Jan.13 on two counts of felony DUI.
David Bobbitt was arrested Jan.13 on two counts forging checks, credit card fraud and receiving stolen property.
Dustin Broussard, 34, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of burglary.
James Smith, 45, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of burglary.
Jarrett Smith, 45, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of burglary.
Jennifer Saucedo, 40, was arrested Jan.13 on two counts of burglary.
Jim Gray, 46, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of possession with intent.
Joseph Womble, 34, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of burglary.
Juan Fernandez, 22, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of trafficking controlled substance.
Kedrick Sparrow, 37, was arrested Jan.13 on three counts transfer of a controlled substance.
Mandy Pace, 36, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of grand larceny.
Paul Droaunt, 51, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of possession with intent.
Sade Jones, 27, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of shoplifting.
Shane Garner, 36, was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of shoplifting.
Stephen Gressett was arrested Jan.13 on a charge of burglary.
