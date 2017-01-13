Crime

January 13, 2017 8:29 PM

Second person arrested in Moss Point cat scalding

By Justin Vicory

Moss Point police, acting on a tip, arrested a second person investigators believe was involved in the scalding death of a cat with boiling water.

A video of the cat being scalded went viral on social media.

Police arrested Laderric Rostchild, 24, of Moss Point, on a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal. Special Operations Cmdr. Stacey Deans said Rostchild was arrested for his involvement in the video, which shows a person pouring boiling water on a cat trapped in a cage.

The cat died from the wounds and its body was found under a nearby house two days after the scalding.

Deans said Rostchild was taken into custody, although his specific role wasn’t mentioned.

In December, Karmen Coleman, 23, also accused of involvement in recording the video, surrendered to Moss Point police.

Deans thanked Moss Point residents and the Pascagoula and Jackson County authorities for their help in the investigation.

