Mobile man led police on a 2-county chase in stolen truck

A Mobile man who led authorities on a police chase through two counties and crashed the stolen truck he was driving into a police cruiser was released from one jail Friday and taken to another.
D’Iberville police served Carl Daniel Young, 32, with three warrants after his release from the Jackson County Jail on Thursday. They arrested him on charges of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to stop vehicle when an officer signals.
Jackson County deputies had arrested Young in October driving a truck reported stolen in Mobile. The truck had a tag stolen from D’Iberville, police said. Deputies pursued him westbound on Interstate 10 through Harrison and Jackson counties.
When they attempted to set up a roadblock, Young plowed into the front of a police car and then drove off again, officials said.
Shortly afterward, he hit a D’Iberville resident driving a Ford Taurus at Popp’s Ferry Road.
Capt. Marty Griffin said police took Young to the Harrison County jail. He was booked on a $450,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
