Police arrest man in Motel 6 holdup, find stolen gun

Police said they were investigating a stolen vehicle when they found an armed robbery suspect, and arrested him and two others found with a stolen gun.
Police on Friday identified Deshawn Deramus, 20, as one of two suspects in the Dec. 10 holdup of the Motel 6 on U.S. 49. They arrested him on charges of armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.
Police found him and two others in the 11600 block of Lorraine Road about 9 a.m. Thursday while checking for a vehicle reported stolen, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Officers came in contact with Deramus and two other people, and found a stolen handgun in their vehicle, Bromen said.
Police arrested Jamie Lydell Simmons, 34, and Ynis Ralan Darden, 35, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Simmons also was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny.
Judge Diane Ladner set bonds on the felonies at $225,000 for Deramus, $100,000 for Simmons and $25,000 for Darden.
A second unknown suspect is sought in the Motel 6 holdup, which occurred about 1:16 a.m. on Dec. 10. Police have said two armed men went in the motel with handguns and demanded money. They left on foot.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 288-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
