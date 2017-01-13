He beat up his ex-girlfriend and wouldn’t let her leave, police say

D’Iberville police had to force their way into a woman’s home after her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and would not let her leave, officials said.
Capt. Marty Griffin said officers were sent to a domestic violence call at a home in the 14000 block of Mississippi 15 about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found Scott Michael Fitzgerald locked inside with his ex-girlfriend.
Fitzgerald would not leave or let officers in, Griffin said, so police forcibly entered the home. Fitzgerald did not live at the residence.
He was removed without incident. The woman told police he “held her against her will inside her residence for several hours and physically assaulted her,” Griffin said.
Fitzgerald and the woman were taken to local hospitals and were evaluated and released. Fitzgerald was then taken to the Harrison County jail on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault and kidnapping, Griffin said..
Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set his bond at $600,000.
