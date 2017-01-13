Ex-PTA president who embezzled thousands ordered to pay up

A past president of the Parent Teacher Association at Singing River Elementary has until Tuesday to bring her monthly restitution payments current in two embezzling cases involving the theft of more than $20,000.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs said Sue Ann Cunningham has failed to keep her $100 monthly payments of restitution up to date.
She has paid $3,356 in restitution to date.
Cunningham stole $9,959 from the PTA group in a seven-month period ending in December 2012.
In addition, she embezzled $14,750 from Gautier Cash Title To Go between June 1, 2006, and Oct. 31, 2007, while she was an employee there.
In April 2014, Krebs sentenced her to 10 years in prison on each of the two embezzlement charges, suspending the prison time and ordering her to serve three years under house arrest. The sentence included 10 years of post-release supervision. The sentences run concurrently.
In addition, the judge ordered her to make monthly restitution payments in the amount of $100 to the victims involved.
As of Friday, she still owes $20,357.80 and has failed to keep her monthly payments up to date.
“She owes a lot of money,” Krebs said Friday. “She is apparently not concerned about keeping two jobs but she will get everything current by Tuesday at 9 or face Probation and Parole.”
If the judge issues a warrant through Probation and Parole against Cunningham for violating the terms of her sentence, she would have to serve her 10-year sentence in prison..
Cunningham was not in court Friday.
