Sheet-rock dust, shoe prints ID’d habitual offender in store break-in

Tell-tale signs in the burglary of Oil Plus in Long Beach would have proven a habitual offender burglarized a Long Beach business if he hadn’t pleaded guilty, a prosecutor said.
Patrick Todd Young, 53, with four felony convictions, faced up to seven years in prison for the commercial burglary of Oct. 18, 2015.
Judge Chris Schmidt this week sentenced him to five years in prison, day for day, in Harrison County Circuit Court, Assistant District Attorney Mitch Owen said in a news release Friday.
Long Beach police caught Young after responding to a 9:30 p.m. alarm at Oil Plus. Within five minutes of the call, officers heard someone jump over a chain link fence and gave chase, Owen said.
Police reported they found Young face down, hiding in tall grass. He was covered in sheet-rock dust, consistent with damages to the building, and had the tools he used to break in, Owen said.
“Video footage was retrieved from the nearby Little Caesars which showed Young walk across the street toward Oil Plus just prior to the alarm call,” said Owen, who prosecuted the case.
An expert with the Mississippi Crime Lab was prepared to testify that the boots Young was wearing had the same shape and outsole design as shoe prints found on a wall he kicked down to get in the business, Owen said.
Young had been convicted of grand larceny, burglary and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Defendants prosecuted as a habitual offender must serve a full prison sentence without consideration for early release.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
