South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 12, 2017

Christopher Myers, 39, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of motor vehicle theft and a probation violation.
Amanda Lienhardt, 33, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, after she was surrendered by the bonding company on charges of grand larceny, and two counts of credit card fraud stemming from a Nov. 3, 2016, arrest.
Amberly Southerland, 33, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of shoplifting. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of other than a controlled substance.
Byron Walker, 19, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on five alias capias warrants of burglary of an auto or vessel.
Carl Fricke, 34, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth. He also has a probation violation charge.
Carl Young, 32, was arrested Jan. 12. 2017, by D'Iberville Police on charges of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to stop a motor vehicle when officer signals.
Chance Emanuel, 23, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of dangerous drugs-FTA. He is on hold for Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
Christina Metcalf, 32, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office after she was surrendered by a bonding company on a felony charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of illegal possession and possession of paraphernalia stemming from an Oct. 2, 2016, arrest. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.
Christopher Dixon, 42, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of stolen property. He is on hold for Jefferson Parish and Placquemine's Parish Sheriff's Offices.
Daniel Knight, 22, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
David Neese, 26, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of check fraud. He also is on hold for Escambia County Sheriff's Office.
Deshawan Deramus, 20, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and armed robbery.
Faron Broadus, 54, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a Circuit Court warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Jamie Simmons, 34, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on two charges of possession of a stolen firearm and a possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
Jamie Tomasoski, 47, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gautier Police on an NCIC hit.
Jason Watson, 32, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Keith Robinson, 30, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He is on hold for Hinds County Sheriff's Office.
Leglennon Belt, 49, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on charges of first degree robbery and armed robbery.
Martha Schill, 46, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on a probation violation.
Michael Gennaro, 30, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth and possession of a controlled substance, all others. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Paul McFaul, 55, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of felony malicious mischief.
Reginald Thomas II, 24, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Scott Fitzgerald, 28, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence and kidnapping. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and providing false information.
Timothy Weaver, 27, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gautier Police on a probation violation. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court, driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Tommie Dean, 37, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of auto burglary. He also was off bond for a charge of sale of a controlled substance, cocaine base, from Harrison County.
Tristan Massey, 25, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Xavier Dawkins, 18, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Moss Point Police on a charge of auto burglary.
Ynis Darden, 35, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
