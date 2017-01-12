Pascagoula man who moved to N.O. has been missing 3 weeks

Mark Bakotic of Pascagoula said he has walked the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter and Central Business District almost every day since his son went missing last month.
He has gone door to door, handing out flyers at the city’s bars, in a desperate attempt to find his son, Mark Bakotic II, who was last seen at the Republic nightclub Dec. 30. Police said Thursday they are looking for two women who tried to use the younger Bakotic’s credit cards the next day.
Bakotic’s friends told detectives he had taken a psychedelic drug called 2CE before wandering off from the club at 828 S. Peters Street about 11 p.m., police said.
He has not been seen since, police said. His father said his son had moved to New Orleans from Mississippi only about two months before his disappearance.
“I know he ran away from his friends, and I’ve been looking for him ever since,” the elder Bakotic said. “I’ve left no stone unturned.”
Now there appears to be a break in the case. Police have named two women who are believed to have used Bakotic’s credit cards at gas stations in the 9th Ward and Chalmette.
Police are seeking to question the women, identified as Brittany Pinera, 31, and Karima Peters, 34.
