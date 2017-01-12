Couple accused of stealing from deployed serviceman’s home

Police have arrested a couple suspected of burglarizing the home of a deployed serviceman and stealing his sport utility vehicle, a police detective said.
Police arrested Brandon Richard Burchfield and Lily Elizabeth Johnston, both 40, after a resident in the 800 block of Tee Street reported a burglary at a neighbor’s home on Wednesday.
The serviceman, a member of the Air Force, is deployed, police Detective Steve Kelly said.
Police found Burchfield and Johnston near the man’s home with his property, Kelly said.
The couple, who didn’t know the serviceman, also took the man’s Nissan Xterra, he said.
Burchfield and Johnston were take to the Harrison County jail, where they are held with no bond.
They were already out of jail on felony charges in Jackson County, Kelly said.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the couple is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, its Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
It’s at least the second time in three months that burglars have targeted a deployed serviceman’s home on the Mississippi Coast. In October, furniture, electronics and other items were stolen from a serviceman’s St. Martin apartment while he was preparing for a deployment through the Air Force. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in that case.
Robin Fitzgerald
