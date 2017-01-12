Jackson County woman accused in ecstasy sales

A Jackson County woman has been jailed on federal charges accusing her of dealing the club drug ecstasy, according to court records.
Son Hoang Le, 29, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute ecstasy and two counts of possession with intent to distribute the drug. She remains jailed in Harrison County without bond.
According to court records, Le is accused of working with other to distribute ecstasy in Jackson County between April and December 2016.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker set a detention hearing for Tuesday to determine whether a bond will be granted in the case.
She was taken into custody Wednesday, the same day she appeared in federal court to enter her plea.
A jury trial is set for the court calendar beginning March 6.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlynn Van Buskirk is prosecuting the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments