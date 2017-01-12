Man, 40, accused of molesting 15-year-old girl

Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl.
They arrested the man Thursday on a charge of unlawful touching of a child.
The inappropriate touching allegedly occurred on Oak Lane, where he was arrested, Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said. The man lives on 20th Street in Gulfport.
He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond has been set at $50,000.
The Sun Herald does not identify people arrested on sex crimes unless they are charged with more than one felony, have been indicted, or were in a position of trust, such as a teacher or coach.
